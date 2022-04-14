Actress Taja V Simpson talks 'The Oval' and supporting other actors

Peacock has announced the casting lineup for its highly-anticipated live-action comedy, Ted, based on the blockbuster film franchise from Seth MacFarlane. Joining MacFarlane, who returns to voice the titular teddy bear, are series regulars Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, and Scott Grimes. Along with voicing Ted, MacFarlane is also attached to direct, write, co-showrun, and executive produce the series with co-showrunners, writers, and fellow executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.
Comments / 0