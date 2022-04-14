ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actress Taja V Simpson talks 'The Oval' and supporting other actors

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaja V. Simpson is one of the hardest working women in...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons Boards Daniel Talbott’s Indie Drama ‘I Look To You’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) has signed on to star alongside Samantha Soule and Wendy vanden Heuvel in I Look To You, an upcoming indie feature written and directed by Daniel Talbott (Midday Black Midnight Blue). The drama centers on New York transplant Chloe (Soule), who after the sudden death of her wife, ends up in an inpatient treatment program for extreme grief and depression. Once released, the only place she has left to go is the home of her estranged mother (Vanden Heuvel) in coastal Washington. Structured on the five stages...
MOVIES
Essence

Netflix’s New ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Series Has Found Its Full Cast

The upcoming prequel will focus on a young Queen Charlotte, and tells the story of her rise to power. Today, Netflix announced that the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff series focusing on a younger Queen Charlotte has found its full cast. The currently untitled project will star India Amarteifo as the young...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oval#Hollywood#Working Women#Grey S Anatomy
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Michael Strahan Plots New ABC Show

Michael Strahan is reportedly executive producing a new medical drama for ABC, The Front Line. Coming from writer Marc Halsey (The Resident), the scripted series follows Sebastian "Bass" Clark, a former professional athlete-turned-doctor who leaves his career on the field for a job saving lives as a medical resident. Deadline...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Michael Bay: Sony ‘Had No Faith’ in ‘Bad Boys,’ Claimed ‘Two Black Actors Don’t Sell Overseas’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bay’s “Bad Boys” movies are one of his signature action franchises, but the director said the studio did not have faith in the project because of a misguided belief that Black actors don’t attract international audiences. Sony Pictures was behind “Bad Boys,” which paired Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives. The action movie opened in 1995. “Sony didn’t believe in the movie, because two Black actors don’t sell overseas,” Bay recently told Entertainment Weekly. “They had no faith in it. I was watching James Cameron’s ‘True Lies’ and I’m...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects On Filming Her Final Scene For The Show Alongside Co-Star Anthony Anderson

As black-ish hurdles toward its series finale, the fans and cast are looking back at the ABC comedy's eight-season run. Anthony Anderson has already kicked off the final farewell with an on-brand message for loyal viewers. Now, his TV wife, Tracee Ellis Ross, is getting refletive as the series nears its end. She gave some insight into what it was like filming the final episode, particularly shooting her final scene with her TV husband.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Parts With ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Production Designer Amid Bullying Claims

Click here to read the full article. The production designer on Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte has been removed from the Shonda Rhimes show due to allegations of bullying behavior on set. Netflix confirmed to Deadline that David Arrowsmith is no longer working on the show but did not comment on why, after The Sun reported his behavior with colleagues had “crossed the line” and he had been accused of bullying. Arrowsmith is a veteran production designer, with credits on both sides of the Atlantic for shows such as Whiskey Cavalier, Deadwater Fell and Cold Feet. Queen Charlotte tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Peacock’s ‘Ted’ TV Series Announces Regular Cast Alongside Seth MacFarlane

Peacock has announced the casting lineup for its highly-anticipated live-action comedy, Ted, based on the blockbuster film franchise from Seth MacFarlane. Joining MacFarlane, who returns to voice the titular teddy bear, are series regulars Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, and Scott Grimes. Along with voicing Ted, MacFarlane is also attached to direct, write, co-showrun, and executive produce the series with co-showrunners, writers, and fellow executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy