First revealed back in October 2021, the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” has since garnered quite a positive response since a first look at the shoes leaked out earlier in 2022. Simply a “Mid” iteration of the original Air Jordan 13 Low from 1998, this upcoming Retro release fulfills one of those “dream colorway” scenarios that have been discussed for decades, and with a similar construction to the OG Flints, these might just be one of the best Retro colorways of the year.

