Troutman, NC

Rapper DaBaby addresses Troutman property shooting on social media

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
 2 days ago

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A person was shot on a football field outside rapper DaBaby’s Troutman home Wednesday night, according to police.

The Charlotte rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was home at the time of the shooting, Troutman police said. A second person was also at the house.

[ READ MORE: Charges dropped against man connected to deadly shooting inside Huntersville Walmart ]

According to authorities, a third person on the property was shot on the football field outside DaBaby’s mansion. The victim’s identity has not been released, but they are being treated at a Charlotte hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

911 Call

Someone called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I shot him in his leg.”

Authorities have not confirmed who made the call.

“OK. And why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked.

“He’s trespassing on my property,” the man told the dispatcher. “(Inaudible) about my name. I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take. What he’s here to do. He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the person shot was not a guest nor a resident of the area. Police believe the person scaled a fence to get on the property.

Instagram Post

On Friday, DaBaby posted on his Instagram, seeming to claim responsibility for the shooting.

“Chose not to take a (expletive) life the other day & it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya (expletive) back,” the post said.

Officers have not confirmed who shot the person or if any charges will be filed. Police said they did seize a gun from the home.

No Trespassing

There are several “no trespassing” signs around the property, according to investigators.

“There’s a significantly tall concrete wall surrounded by, on the other side, a high chain-link fence,” Chief Josh Watson said. “No, it’s like any other property owner, he’s entitled to his rights to secure their property and make sure nobody comes in.”

North Carolina’s Stand Your Ground law applies to the home you live in, not necessarily people’s property. A law enforcement source told Channel 9 that the way the law is written, the person who uses lethal force must believe there is a threat of death or serious bodily harm.

Rapper DaBaby questioned, then released following Miami Beach shooting; 2 others charged

Channel 9 Skyzoom flew over the mansion Thursday morning, and security could be seen around the home, including a security car parked in the driveway for hours.

The home is located on more than 8.5 acres of land, and the property is valued at nearly $2.3 million.

“That much property being in Troutman, you just got to be a fool to touch DaBaby. You just got to be,” Troutman resident Anthony McCullah said.

At this point, no charges have been filed against the alleged trespasser. The Iredell District Attorney’s Office said it could not comment on a pending investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this story for updates.

Comments / 10

Debbie Rominger Blakley
2d ago

The way they been taking out rappers these days I dont blame him one bit....you have to be a fool to try this at his home. At least he gave the guy another chance at living by shooting the leg.

Reply(1)
7
VersaceSJersey
2d ago

This kid is doing everything in his power to get a life sentence in prison! It just never ends with this guy!

Reply
5
