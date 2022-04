From mountain hikes to paragliding in crisp, Alpine air to subterranean exploration, this action-packed town is full of adventure. Nestled in the Bernese Oberland, the first thing you’ll notice about the gorgeous town of Interlaken is that, well, it’s gorgeous, filled with traditional Swiss Alpine scenes everywhere you turn. But Interlaken isn’t just a pretty face, as it’s also known to be a hub for active pursuits and thrilling sports. This is the place to be if you want to tick-off some bucket-list activities on land, in the water or even up in the air. Here are ten of our favourites, and remember you can find more Interlaken inspiration by clicking here.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO