ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Pink Moon: April full moon will be biggest and brightest of 2022 so far

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXku6_0f9DA34N00

Easter weekend will see the biggest and brightest full moon of 2022 so far.

The full moon will peak at 7.55pm BST (2.55pm EST) on Saturday, 16 April, but will appear full from Friday morning until the early hours of Monday.

April’s full moon is traditionally known as the Pink Moon, as it coincides with the flowering of a type of moss called Phlox Subulata in North America.

While the name has nothing to do with the actual colour of the Moon, under the right conditions it can appear to have a pink hue.

The phenomenon usually happens when the Moon is close to the horizon, when the Sun’s light reflected off the Moon towards Earth is filtered through clouds, dust, smoke or air pollution in the atmosphere.

The Moon can also appear bigger near the horizon due to an effect called the Moon Illusion.

Nasa explains that the trick is rooted in the way our brain processes visual information, though there is still no satisfying scientific explanation for it.

“Despite the fact that people have been observing this illusion for thousands of years, we still don’t have a rock-solid scientific explanation for it,” the US space agency wrote in a blog post last year.

“Perhaps trees, mountains, and buildings help to trick your brain into thinking the Moon is both closer and bigger than it is.”

This is not a perfect explanation, however, as Nasa astronauts in orbit have also observed the Moon Illusion despite having no foreground objects to compare it to.

Viewing conditions for the full moon should be favourable in the UK this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Saturday’s forecast is for clear skies across most parts of the country, with some mist or fog near the coasts.

The Moon will continue to appear bigger and brighter for the next few fill moons, as its orbit approaches Earth. Both June and July will see supermoons, as the satellite makes its closest pass to Earth.

Comments / 13

Tom Stark
18h ago

Great night to howl at the moon and go bigfooting.

Reply
10
Related
Elite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Full Moon In Libra Won't Be A Dealbreaker

The full moon is the brightest moment of the lunar cycle, shining its celestial light on your deepest and darkest secrets. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your inner world, lingering over the parts of you that you only comfortable exploring at night, when no one else is watching. And when the moon is at its ripest and roundest state, it gets louder and feistier, activating your desire to shout the truth from the roof tops. However, not every full moon is bound to rock your world. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 full Pink Moon the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — it may not feel like the wild and chaotic experience it’s so famed for being.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
NBC Chicago

Pink Moon: How And When to Spot it This Easter Weekend

The Pink Moon is on the forecast to light up the sky this weekend, tallying as the first full lunar cycle of the spring season. The moon will glow at its biggest and brightest on the eve of Easter on Saturday. After rising just above the horizon, the moon will reach peak illumination at 1:55 p.m., according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Pink Moon#Moon Illusion
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs: These 3 Signs Can Sense Your B.S. From Miles Away

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever known something to be true, but couldn’t rationally explain why or how? Friends or family may have questioned your thought pattern and behavior, but it turned out your gut reaction was right. You may just be one of the most psychic zodiac signs. If you seek validation, allow me to step in and explain. Sometimes our feelings are more than just feelings—they are the superpowers that connect us to a divine, spiritual realm. More likely than not, your feelings have influenced your decision-making process and guided you on your life’s...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Next 7 Days Will Be So Energizing For These Zodiac Signs, Thanks To #AriesSZN

If you’re feeling energized and motivated this week, it’s no wonder. After all, the sun is now moving through bold, competitive, and risk-taking Aries, encouraging you to embrace your strongest instincts and go with your gut feelings. Famed for its impulsive nature, Aries has a tendency to act now and think later. Although this can lead to some hasty decision-making, there’s something to be said about the way courage and confidence convinces the world you know *exactly* what you’re doing. Take some of this confidence with you wherever you go, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 21, 2022 — Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

The Luckiest Day of 2022, Astrologically Speaking, Comes in April—Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect

You wouldn’t be wrong to assume we’ve endured a few tough blows, cosmically speaking, in recent years. The outlook for 2020, amid the Saturn-Pluto conjunction, was mainly uncomfortable and chaotic, while 2021 and its Saturn-Uranus squares brought disruptions and restructuring energy. But into 2022, the cosmic forecast is brighter, in large part thanks to the movements of Jupiter and Venus, which coincide to bring the luckiest day in 2022. And good news: It's happening within the month.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy