British schoolboy becomes first person in UK to perform backflip in a wheelchair

A 12-year-old schoolboy has become the first person in UK to land a backflip in a wheelchair .

Benjamin Sleet was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, and was introduced to wheelchair motor cross aged eight.

He got his hands on a specialist skate chair soon after and since then, his impressive skills have really taken off.

After just a few months of practising by landing in a foam pit, the pre-teen performed a backflip earlier this month.

He’s the youngest ever Brit - and the first male from the UK - to pull off the feat.

