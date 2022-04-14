With Russia Mired In Ukraine, Tech Bill Targeting China Gains Traction
"We want to make sure that we lead in technology, not China," Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California told...www.newsweek.com
"We want to make sure that we lead in technology, not China," Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California told...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0