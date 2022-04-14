ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Woman Dies Climbing Border Wall After Getting Stuck Upside Down

By Chloe Mayer
 2 days ago
A Mexican woman died after she became trapped, dangling upside down in a harness, on the border wall into Arizona, officials...

Comments / 21

TSmith
2d ago

The Border Should be a Free Fire Zone. Everywhere except Designated Entry Points. Visitors come to the front door and ask to come in. Criminals sneak around and try to get in Illegally. Let her hang. It will be a strong message for the next illegal criminal alien who tries.

Reply
10
Don't care Do you?
2d ago

Unfortunately criminal acts sometimes results in one's death. She should have just walked in and got her free cell phone like the other 10s of thousands invading our southern border. It's difficult to have sympathy fir criminals.

Reply
13
Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

So. She should not have illegally been coming to this country...that's a crime.

Reply
9
