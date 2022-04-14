ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Freaks Over Being Single In Her 30s In New TikTok: ‘I’m Okay With It Though’

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

Selena Gomez isn’t hiding how she feels about being single three months before her 30th birthday. The singer/actress shared a hilarious TikTok video on April 13 where she lashed out about turning 30 later this summer and mouthed an iconic quote from the 2014 film The Other Woman. Leslie Mann says the line, which played over Selena’s video as she acted out the dramatics.

“I was single, I was 24, and the dating pool was everyone,” the voiceover says. “And now it’s like a shallow puddle of age-appropriate men who are old and gross and I don’t want to do that.”

Me walking into my 30s, I’m ok with it tho

Selena wore a white sweater the matched the decor of the bathroom, which is where she shot the video. She rocked her brunette bangs and a pair of silver hoop earrings. The Only Murders in the Building star’s acting skills were on point, as she truly captured the dread of being single just before 30.

In her caption, Selena claimed that she wasn’t concerned at all about not having a significant other. “Me walking into my 30s, I’m ok with it tho,” she wrote. However, the histrionics of her video basically confirm she’s being sarcastic in her caption. It’s clear that Selena isn’t loving the single life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAZ3u_0f9D9Rv400
Selena Gomez (Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Selena’s been using her TikTok page to poke fun at her single status. In a March 31 video, she lip synched the words to King Nas‘ viral audio, which features a woman blowing off the compliments given to her by a potential suitor. “Maybe this is why I’m single,” she captioned the clip. “Don’t believe a damn word.” Selena recently spoke about her relationship status in a Los Angeles Times interview, after fans mistakenly thought she was romantically involved in real-life with her Only Murders co-star Aaron Dominguez.

“We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ ” she said in the interview. “I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

As for turning 30, Selena is still excited at entering a new “chapter” of her life, even if she is single. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to just step into this chapter alone, independently, strong, confidently,” she told Good Morning America on April 4. “That’s all I really want. I’m excited.”

Selena Gomez
Leslie Mann
Selena
