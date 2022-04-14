2nd bus of migrants from Texas arrives at US Capitol

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faced harsh criticism after he bused migrants to Washington DC. The governor of Texas, who is facing reelection but won his primary election last month, delivered a bus of undocumented immigrants to the nation’s capital on Monday when a bus full of migrants parked in front of the building that houses Fox News, NBC News and C-Span’s offices. American Enterprise Institute emeritus scholar Norman Ornstein, who tracks political polarisation, did not mince words in his criticism. This is kidnapping across state lines. The Justice Department, via the US Attorney in Texas, should prosecute Abbott and...
