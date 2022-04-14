Cold one for a cause: New H-E-B beer aims to preserve Texas Hill Country

Hungover college students will never understand just how good they have it. What used to require a 45-minute drive out to Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart is now just a short drive to the UT area. As a result of their location, the lines here don’t tend to be too bad. The barbecue is still smoked at their location in Lockhart, but driven in daily. If you’re worried about the freshness factor, keep in mind that most of what you’re typically eating was cooked overnight, and smoked meats travel and hold up surprisingly well. We’d recommend getting some brisket, and if you come with friends, make sure to get a massive beef rib to share.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO