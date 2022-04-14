ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cold one for a cause: New H-E-B beer aims to preserve Texas Hill Country

By Sunny Tsai
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

TEXAS — Texas Beer Company is partnering with H-E-B and Hill Country Conservancy to launch its new charity collaboration through a new beer, Wild Texas Kolsch. Just in time for Earth Day,...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

New H-E-B on Walnut Ave. in New Braunfels set to open in spring with expanded offerings, True Texas BBQ, more

A new H-E-B under construction next to the existing 651 S. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, store will soon open to customers and take the place of the existing grocery store. Originally opened in 1994, the store was the first H-E-B location to open in the city, said Katy Segler, a top store leader for the New Braunfels H-E-B. The roughly 76,000-square-foot grocery store was later joined by two additional stores located on FM 306 and Hwy. 46 that were built to accommodate the growing population. Both stores have larger footprints than the first location.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Eater

New Wimberley Restaurant With Casual Hill Country Fare Opens This Month

New casual Hill Country restaurant Hildee’s Dine-Inn from chef Ryan Hildebrand is opening out in Wimberley 14111 Winters Mill Parkway starting on Thursday, March 31 for lunch and dinner. The menu focuses on seasonal Hill Country, Southern, and New Texan fare with an eye towards sourcing locally. This means...
WIMBERLEY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The 12 Best Swimming Holes in Texas to Keep You Cool in Summer

Texas isn't the barren wasteland, full of cowboys and tumbleweeds, that Hollywood portrays. We've actually got some awesome scenery and natural attractions that bring in people from all over the world. Some of those natural attractions include incredible swimming holes that's sure to keep you cool on a hot summer...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Black's Barbecue

Hungover college students will never understand just how good they have it. What used to require a 45-minute drive out to Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart is now just a short drive to the UT area. As a result of their location, the lines here don’t tend to be too bad. The barbecue is still smoked at their location in Lockhart, but driven in daily. If you’re worried about the freshness factor, keep in mind that most of what you’re typically eating was cooked overnight, and smoked meats travel and hold up surprisingly well. We’d recommend getting some brisket, and if you come with friends, make sure to get a massive beef rib to share.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Hill Country#Beer#Cold One#H E B#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Texas Beer Company#Hill Country Conservancy#Hcc#German#Diamant#Earth Share

Comments / 0

Community Policy