BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon Expo officially opened Friday morning and runners were excited to pick up their bibs. Karen Gordon couldn’t wait to get here from California. This year marks the eighth time she is running Boston. “I look forward to this all year long,” Gordon told WBZ-TV. “I am running in memory of my mom, who just passed from pancreatic cancer.” Dr. Diana Perry is running on behalf of South Shore Hospital. “It’s like walking on cloud,” Dr. Diana Perry said. “I feel really grateful to be running for mental health services.” Inside, hundreds of brands and gear are on display for...

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO