Former UK Coca-Cola Boss Caught Taking ?1.5m In Bribes

A former Coca-Cola manager who took more than £1.5 million in bribes in exchange for helping favoured companies win lucrative contracts feels “desperately guilty”, a court has heard.Noel Corry paid about £1.7 million to the soft drinks giant after it uncovered a nine-year scheme in which he leaked confidential information in exchange for large sums of money, to give some companies an advantage when bidding for contracts, Southwark Crown Court heard on Tuesday.A judge was told how Corry, 56, who was a senior engineering manager responsible for identifying electrical services contractors for bottling plants in the UK, was forced to...

