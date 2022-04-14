ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UK Coca-Cola Boss Caught Taking ?1.5m In Bribes

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Coca-Cola boss in the UK on Thursday avoided jail despite taking more than ?1.5 million ($1.95 million, 1.8 million euros) in bribes in return for channeling lucrative contracts to favoured companies. Noel Corry, 56,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
IBTimes

IBTimes

