Not a developer yourself, but ended up in charge of a bunch of them? This is a common conundrum in software development, but it can be done if you are willing to learn and surround yourself with the right people. Here are some of my top tips on managing devs if you aren't one yourself. Help them achieve transparency in their work. Control Workflow to them and ensure the machine does not become overloaded. Be likeable, so developers want to please you. Don’t assume you can give them free pizza.

