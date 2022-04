Click here to read the full article. Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a criminal case that accused him of violating three different women at Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, according to the Associated Press. As part of his plea deal, Gooding avoids jail time and must continue his alcohol and behavior counseling, which he began in 2019, for six more months without any arrests. If he complies, then the conviction will be reduced to a violation, which is not a crime. Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after an incident at a Manhattan club,...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO