Audrain County, MO

One of three men charged in shooting death of Audrain County man convicted

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 2 days ago

A northern Missouri man is convicted of several charges in the shooting death of an Audrain County man. A jury found Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use...

www.kjluradio.com

