Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen Get Weird in Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’

By Scott Roxborough
 2 days ago

David Cronenberg , it is safe to say, is back.

Neon has dropped the first teaser trailerfor Cronenberg’s new drama, Crimes of the Future, and it is jam-packed with the sort of wild body-horror and nightmare imagery fans of the Canadian director of The Fly , Eastern Promises and Dead Ringers have come to expect.

The one-minute teaser features mysterious and frankly disturbing scenes with Crimes of the Future stars Viggo Mortensen , Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.

The film, which will premiere in competition at the 75th Cannes Film Festival next month, is set in a near-future where humans are undergoing a series of new transformations and mutations to adapt to the world’s new synthetic environment. Mortensen plays celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser who, together with his partner Caprice (Seydoux), publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Stewart plays Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry, who obsessively tracks their movements. Oh and there’s a mysterious underground group who are planning to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution. Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Tanaya Beatty and Denise Capezza co-star.

Neon will release Crimes of the Future in the U.S. in June.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Comments / 0

