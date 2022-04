Townships and other municipalities across the nation are receiving their American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds. The Michigan Township Association recently shared that rules for spending ARPA dollars were “broadened and simplified” under the The U.S. Department of the Treasury final rule. Prior, government services and projects could only be funded if the township could show money lost, defined in the ARPA and prior final rule. Now, townships in the state can choose to use money for general township services and projects.

LAKE COUNTY, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO