Palo Alto, CA

Armed Robber Steals Laptop, Cash From Home

By Editor
 2 days ago

Palo Alto Police are investigating a case from last Thursday morning where two suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, stole cash and a laptop from a victim’s residence. The victim was not physically injured. The suspects are unknown and at large. On Thursday, April 7,...

Romesentinel.com

Police: Woman tried to steal cash from sleeping man’s pillow

ROME — A 40-year-old woman is accused of trying to steal the cash hidden in a man’s pillow while he was sleeping on it in his South James Street home, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Sadie M. Novak, of Rome, was a longtime housekeeper for...
ROME, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
#Robber#Laptop Computer#Hispanic
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sonoma County Sheriff Recovers 2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday said deputies found a two-year-old girl Monday hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by her mother. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Shelby Privitt, who doesn’t not have custody, took her daughter, Makenzie Privitt, from the child’s grandmother’s house Monday. The grandmother has custody of the child and the mother is not supposed to be with her, the sheriff’s office said. The two were last seen on foot walking eastbound on Hwy 12 towards the city limits of Santa Rosa. By 4:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that both had been located. “Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe,” the office said in a statement. “A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located.” Additional circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and recovery of the child were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office. (L-R) Shelby Privitt, Makenzie Privitt (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with knowledge of this case was urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Public Safety
Laptops
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA

