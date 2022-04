In 1995, this Army brat planted roots on the south side of Savannah. Having just come from Panama City, Panama, where my father was stationed, I had no idea what the United States of America was or what it would be like. I was the only American in a class full of kids who did not speak English. Looking back, I was incredibly blessed to be submerged in another culture so early in life. It taught me...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 56 MINUTES AGO