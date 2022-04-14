ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Former jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate. Gregory Evans, 50, a former captain with the Madison...

