Prevent Wine And Coffee From Staining Your Teeth By Doing This

Coffee and red wine are known to stain teeth, but did you know about this hack to prevent that from happening?

Ryan Seacrest shared on-air what you could eat before drinking something dark that can help prevent those darker stains on your teeth.

EAT SOME CHEDDAR CHEESE

The waxy coating of the cheese fills in the teeth’s pores to prevent those wine or coffee stains from setting in.

Photo: Pexels

Watch the full video above and let us know if you end up biting into a block of cheddar cheese to try this out! @onairwithryan