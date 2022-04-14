ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anIKy_0f9D2JiB00

(NEXSTAR) – The Easter bunny will have the light of a full moon to hop by on Saturday as the Pink Moon rises on April 16.

This month’s full moon goes by many names, according to NASA . Native Americans named it the Pink Moon after the herb moss pink – one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring, found throughout the eastern U.S. Herb moss pink itself goes by several names – creeping phlox, moss phlox and mountain phlox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb4c9_0f9D2JiB00
Holidaymakers view Moss Phlox flowers in full bloom at Hitsujiyama Park in Chichibu, suburban Tokyo on May 5, 2010. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Other names for the moon include nods to its springtime rise: the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

April’s full moon also has names with religious roots, such as the Pesach or Passover Moon, because Passover begins at sundown the day before, and the Paschal Moon, “from which the date of Easter is calculated,” NASA explains.

“The date of Easter is determined by the moon. Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox,” Kim Mandelkow, director of the Office for Worship with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, told Nexstar . Saturday’s full moon fits the bill.

When is Easter and why is it always on a different Sunday?

Saturday morning, as twilight begins, NASA says four planets will be visible above the east-southeastern horizon: Mars, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Last year’s Pink Moon was the biggest and brightest of 2021, causing astronomers to dub it a “supermoon.” To reach supermoon status, the moon must be within 90% of perigee , or at one of the closest points to Earth we see.

The next full moon, the Flower Moon, will rise on May 15. Skywatchers will have an extra surprise that day as well – a total lunar eclipse .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in N.C. detention center

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. […]
STATESVILLE, NC
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Pink Moon#Easter Bunny#Nexstar#Native Americans#Getty#Pesach#The Office For Worship
The Independent

Astronaut Chris Hadfield says that he has seen ‘countless things in the sky that he cannot explain’

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has said that he has seen “countless things in the sky” that he does not understand.The former astronaut, who served as the commander of the International Space Station and was a fighter pilot in the Canadian air force, made the comment ahead of a United States government report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that will be released next month.However Mr Hadfield said that despite such mysteries, “to see something in the sky that you don’t understand and then to immediately conclude that it’s intelligent life from another solar system is the height of foolishness and lack...
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Incredible NASA Photos of Other Planets

Perhaps the most commonly reproduced photograph in human history is known as “The Blue Marble Shot.” The famous photo, taken from the Saturn V Rocket in 1972, was the first and only photo taken by a person that showed Earth in its entirety. (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” clues about planet Earth?) Humans have […]
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
People

Everything to Know About 2022's Pink Moon, Including When to Watch and How to Spot It

The season's celestial spectacle is just days away as the Pink Moon is set to rise in the eastern sky on April 16, also aligning with the Paschal Moon this year. While the Pink Moon's name derives from a seasonal flower with the same pastel hue — known for blooming during the early days of April — the annual Paschal moon is noted as the first full moon of spring, which started with the spring equinox on March 22.
ASTRONOMY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A 'rogue rocket' collided with the Moon, causing a crater

A rare piece of space debris collided with the moon last month, causing a crater on the moon's surface, the first piece of space junk to cause a crater on the moon, according to National Geographic. Around 7:25 a.m. ET on March 4, experts estimate, a discarded rocket stage that's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Largest Comet Ever Seen Confirmed By Hubble – And It’s Heading This Way

Astronomers have carried out new observations of the giant Comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) using the Hubble Space Telescope and have now confirmed what they suspected from previous data: this object is truly something enormous when it comes to frozen space rocks. As reported in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, Hubble observations...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

The rise of the full 'Pink Moon' is coming

Saturday night will be a great opportunity to step outside and soak in beautiful views of Earth's celestial companion as the full moon rises around the globe. The upcoming full moon will be the first of astronomical spring for the Northern Hemisphere. The most recent moon was the Worm Moon, which shined brightly on March 18, just two days before the changing of the seasons on the March equinox.
ASTRONOMY
WUTR Eyewitness News

A geomagnetic storm may allow CNY to see Northern lights

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch is now in effect for March 30th, 2022 which will give CNY a chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis. What is a geomagnetic storm and why is it moving towards Earth? Well, let’s start closer to […]
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy