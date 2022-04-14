ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail.

Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with torrential rain, powerful winds, giant hail and as many as 30 tornadoes. More than two dozen people were injured in multiple states, and one fatality was reported in Arkansas.

A woman's death occurred late Wednesday afternoon as the severe storms ripped through the South Central states. Just south of Little Rock, Arkansas, in Rison, the 20-year-old was killed after a tree crashed onto her mobile home late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management. According to a local news outlet, KAIT, emergency crews found the woman pinned under a tree but were unable to rescue her.

On Thursday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency following the violent storms across the city Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKwMs_0f9D2G4000

In Louisville, Kentucky's largest metro area, a tornado touched down shortly after 8:30 on Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The twister sparked multiple fire incidents in the area, and the Kentucky Mesonet reported wind gusts of 75 mph. Three other tornadoes touched down across central Kentucky on Wednesday night. Storm damage surveys were set to be conducted on Thursday to determine the exact strength and path of the four twisters.

By Thursday afternoon, two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Shelby County, Kentucky. One of those tornadoes received a preliminary EF-1 rating with estimated peak winds of 90 mph, according to National Weather Service Louisville.

By late Wednesday evening, photos and videos emerged of damage caused by the twister in Louisville. Roofs throughout the city were completely removed from homes, dozens of trees were strewn over roadways and utility poles were snapped. At one point on Wednesday evening, nearly 22,000 households in the Louisville area were without power, according to PowerOutage.US.

Earlier in the evening, tornado sirens went off in Mississippi as multiple tornado-warned storms barreled through the Magnolia State.

A tornado warning was issued in Jackson, Mississippi, for the second time in roughly two weeks. Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured video of a possible rain-wrapped tornado near the state's capital.

Thomas Winesett, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Jackson, posted a photo on Twitter showing the stack of warnings the office has issued since March 22. Winesett said 186 warnings had been issued for the storm-weary area since then.

Although much of the most intense severe weather occurred through the late afternoon and into the evening, there was some action earlier in the day farther to the west.

On Wednesday morning in Oklahoma, an EF1 tornado carved a 6.5-mile path of destruction in Stilwell, which is about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa, according to the NWS. Several roofs were blown off apartment buildings, trees were uprooted, a semi-truck was blown over and one person was injured as this twister moved through the area.

A day earlier, nearly two dozen people were injured as severe weather swept through Texas. A tornado touched down in southern Bell County, near the town of Salado, about 50 miles north of Austin, and was given a preliminary rating of EF3. NWS meteorologists said the twister packed peak wind speeds of 165 mph.

Ruth and Brian Parker, both residents of Salado, had a close encounter with the tornado. They recalled seeing it from their backyard before getting to a safe place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBtkP_0f9D2G4000

“We heard really low rumbling, what sounded like thunder. I don’t know if that was it or not, but it was a constant rumble for a solid 15, 20 minutes and we were just out watching the hail, kind of watching the radar app, looking through, look up and I’m like holy moly, it’s right there,” Brian Parker told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell in an interview. “It was close, we could see the whole funnel. It moved super slow. The first one I’ve ever seen. That was close enough.”

In addition to the twister, the storm system that ripped through Bell County unleashed what the NWS refers to as "giant hail," meaning hailstones that are in excess of 2.75 inches in diameter.

Salado resident Gina Brown shared photos on Twitter of a giant hailstone, which was larger than her hand, dwarfed a lemon it was placed next to and measured more than 5 inches in diameter.

David Blackburn, the Bell County Judge, said that more than 60 homes, businesses and structures were damaged, but no deaths were reported.

More tornadoes were reported in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, up to 10 twisters were reported across the northern half of Iowa, but only two had been confirmed by the NWS as of Thursday.

Additional reporting by Bill Wadell.

For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Timmer
Person
Philo
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Severe Weather#Tornado Outbreak#Extreme Weather#Kait
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy