ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter must decide on Elon Musk's $43 billion offer

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion and...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Has Billions, but Still Took Out Mortgages. Here's Why

Mortgages don't just make sense for people who can't afford to buy a home in cash. Elon Musk has made billions of dollars and could easily afford to pay cash for a home. He still took out $61 million in mortgages in 2018, likely to maintain liquidity and use that money for other investments.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Start Selling the Cybertruck Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders rejoice—your all-electric pickup will be here next year. Tech titan Elon Musk promised as much during the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening of the EV maker’s new headquarters outside Austin, Texas on Thursday night. He also said that 2023 could see the debut of a couple of other anticipated Tesla vehicles as well. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Cybertruck, which was originally supposed to be available last year, would arrive in 2023. In a call with investors in January, Musk said the battery-powered truck would “most likely” go...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
Vice

Twitter Loses Elon Musk the Board Member, Regains Elon Musk the Shitposter

The world’s richest shitposter made it about four days before deciding that he wanted to be able to tweet whatever he wants and take over whatever company he should choose. On Saturday morning, mere days after Twitter revealed Elon Musk would join the company’s board, Musk informed Twitter that he would not be joining after all, CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement shared publicly on Sunday night.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Who will be the first trillionaire? Study predicts Elon Musk in 2024.

A new study from Tipalti Approve compared the annual net worth of the world's wealthiest people, predicting how soon they will reach a personal valuation of one trillion dollars. Elon Musk will be the first to reach the milestone — as quickly as 2024, based on analysis of average yearly growth trends.
ECONOMY
CNN

CNN

989K+
Followers
144K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy