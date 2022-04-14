ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd bus of migrants from Texas arrives at US Capitol

By SBG Staff
KFOX 14
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A second bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday morning. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said the bus dropped the migrants off around 3:30 a.m. at Delaware Avenue Northeast and Columbus...

kfoxtv.com

The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Greg Abbott faces fire for busing migrants to DC: ‘This is kidnapping’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faced harsh criticism after he bused migrants to Washington DC. The governor of Texas, who is facing reelection but won his primary election last month, delivered a bus of undocumented immigrants to the nation’s capital on Monday when a bus full of migrants parked in front of the building that houses Fox News, NBC News and C-Span’s offices. American Enterprise Institute emeritus scholar Norman Ornstein, who tracks political polarisation, did not mince words in his criticism. This is kidnapping across state lines. The Justice Department, via the US Attorney in Texas, should prosecute Abbott and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Migrants snap selfies at border after crossing into US

FIRST ON FOX: Migrants who crossed the southern border into the U.S. were spotted taking selfies in front of the unfinished border wall, as the crisis continues to rage. Fox News Digital traveled to Yuma, Arizona, with several members of the House Oversight Committee on Monday and Tuesday to take a look at the ongoing crisis at the southern border in crisis.
YUMA, AZ
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Greg Abbott says Texas will use charter buses to ship ‘illegal immigrants’ to Washington DC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state plans to start transporting “illegal immigrants” to Washington DC by charter bus. Mr Abbott said he is “fed up” with migrants being released into small towns in Texas by the federal government, and that he plans to drop the migrants near the steps of the US Capitol, at a press conference Wednesday.Soon after the announcement, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he also planned to send migrants to “sanctuary states like Delaware”. It comes after President Joe Biden announced the federal government would lift a public health order imposed by Donald Trump that...
U.S. POLITICS
KWTX

Gov. Abbott sends busload of migrants to Washington

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The surge of migrants across the southern border shouldn’t just be a Texas problem. That’s the message Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) sent President Joe Biden Wednesday. Migrants arrived in Washington on a bus from Texas. Abbott says the migrants are originally from Cuba, Columbia,...
TEXAS STATE

