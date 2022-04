HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Super windy and cold weather conditions didn’t stop the Hastings baseball from hitting the diamond to play against Columbus on Friday. Early on, Hastings Chance Vertin gets a nice base hit, and it looked like things were coming together for the Tigers, but nothing came from the frame. Eventually, things started picking up and they only allowed Columbus to score once on the day. Hasting’s pulled away with the win, 4-1. Tyson Lebar ended the day with two RBI, as well as Daeton Espino.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO