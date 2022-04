GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island boys soccer team went through a very unexpected change Thursday afternoon. Their head coach Jeremy Jensen was fired after posting what Grand Island Public Schools deemed as confidential information regarding student survey results about school culture and climate. The images Jensen shared on his Facebook page don’t reveal any student or staff names, nor does it reveal any personal information about them, but it did point to what appeared to be systemic issues within GIPS.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO