'We will right the ship' - USS Sullivans taking on water

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) A stunning sight at Buffalo's Naval Park at Canalside Thursday morning. The USS The Sullivans is taking on water.

"If you look at the stern of the ship, where it normally reads, The Sullivans, it now reads The Sull," said WBEN's Tim Wenger at the Naval Park. "The rest of the name has disappeared under the water."

The World War II era destroyer is listing to its starboard, or right, side. The stern is further into the water than the bow (or front of the ship). The gangway that leads onto the ship from the pier is laying in the water.

"There was a breach in the hull late Wednesday night," said Paul Marzello, President and CEO of the Naval Park. "We don't know the cause of it at this point." The location of the breach is aft of mid-ship, or beyond the mid section of the ship toward the rear.

During the day on Thursday, crews were pumping water out of the ship and dive teams were being sent beneath it to assess the damage and determine how to repair it. "It could be a rip. It could be a hole. We just don't know," said Marzello.

Under normal circumstances, there is about five feet of water beneath the hull. Because of that, the ship cannot completely sink or disappear beneath the water.

"We've never been in this situation before. This is new territory for us." Marzello admitting It's a day he never saw coming.

The nearly 80 year old ship has been the subject of a massive fundraising effort for the past year. The "Save the Sullivans campaign" was started to make repairs to the hull and preserve the historic landmark on the Buffalo waterfront for years to come. More than a million dollars has been raised in the effort.

Repair efforts began last fall, but were suspended over the winter due to the colder temperatures. Crews were due to resume operations on Monday, April 18.

"They need the water temperature to be at least 54 degrees, for the epoxy to adhere to the steel," said Marzello. "Our luck ran just a little bit short." He admits they have the money to get started, but the timing is not working out in their favor.

The wind is also a major factor. Strong gusty winds continue to pick up. Conditions were miserable Thursday with wind driven rain and waves. The only blessing is that the Naval Park's other major attraction, The USS Little Rock, a guided missile cruiser, which sits on the other side of The Sullivans, is taking the brunt of the wind.

The optimum situation would be to dry-dock the ship and pull it out of the water. But Marzello said structural engineers don't think she would make it. "The ribbing and structure underneath really need to be reinforced before we consider that option. Fixing the ship in place is the alternate option.

Photo credit WBEN/TimWenger

"This is a sad day for the Naval Park," said Marzello. "But we're never giving up hope." Adding, "We're not going to let that ship sink on my watch."

No visitors are allowed on any of the ships at the Naval Park on Thursday. The museum and gift shop are open.