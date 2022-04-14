ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Township, MI

TotalEnergies shareholders deposit new climate resolution for AGM – document

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – A group of minority shareholders in TotalEnergies will present to the shareholders meeting a resolution asking the oil and gas major to detail its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a copy of the resolution showed. The group consists of 12 French shareholders representing 0.8%...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

France's EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear - BFM

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - France is considering restructuring plans for debt-laden power firm EDF (EDF.PA) that include full nationalisation followed by the sale of its renewables business to focus on nuclear energy, BFM Business reported, citing unidentified sources. The website said the government was working with investment bank Goldman...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Australia's Rio Tinto Exits State Mining Lobby Amid Climate Rift

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto, one of the largest Australian mining companies, on Thursday confirmed its exit from the state mining lobby group after raising concerns that its policy on expansion of coal mines did not align with the Paris Climate Agreement. Global firms have been looking to appease regulators and...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

‘Green steel’ heats up Sweden’s frozen north

LULEA, Sweden (AP) — For hundreds of years, raging blast furnaces — fed with coking coal — have forged steel used in cars, railways, bridges and skyscrapers. But the puffs of coal-fired smoke are a big source of carbon dioxide, the heat-trapping gas that’s driving climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
City
Paris Township, MI
KEYT

Sweden sparks ire of environmentalists with mining decision

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish government has decided to grant the exploitation of the Scandinavian country’s largest unexploited iron ore deposits to a Sweden-based company, sparking the ire of environmentalists. The Fridays for Future group, which Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg helped create, said that granting the concession to Beowulf Mining PLC meant “they say no to indigenous peoples’ rights, environment, climate and our common future.” Sweden’s government said the decision involved “far-reaching and unique” conditions and the affected villages of the Sami ethnic group would be compensated. The site at Kallak is in northern Sweden 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the town of Jokkmokk, which is north of the Arctic Circle and houses the Sami parliament.
INDUSTRY
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Reno

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agm#Climate#Shareholder Meeting#Greenhouse Gas#Paris Climate Agreement#Totalenergies#Reuters#French#Ofi Am
Reuters

Sweden gives qualified go-ahead for northern Kallak iron ore mine

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s government gave a qualified green light on Tuesday to Britain’s Beowulf Mining to proceed with plans for an iron ore mine in the far north that has been opposed by indigenous people over its environmental impact. Beowulf can now start economic and environmental studies...
WORLD
Reuters

Eni lifts force majeure on Nigeria's Okaka gas exports

LAGOS, April 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday it had lifted a force majeure on gas exports from Nigeria's Okaka in Bayelsa state after repairing a vandalised pipeline. Eni declared force majeure on April 6 after the Ogboinbiri to Obiafu/Obrikom gas line operated by local...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

6 arrested in UK after oil tanker climate protest

LONDON — (AP) — Six people have been arrested after climate change activists climbed onto an oil tanker in central London to protest investments in fossil fuel, British police said Saturday. The Extinction Rebellion climate activism group said two Olympic athletes — gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

Rightwing populist parties blight climate policy, study finds

Rightwing populist parties have a detrimental impact on climate policy, researchers have found for the first time, amid growing fears of a similar movement in the UK. The study, by the universities of Sussex and Warwick, looked at the policy of more than 25 countries over a period of more than a decade. Researchers created a climate policy index and compared it with a baseline of a centre-right government. They found the combined effect of the presence of a rightwing populist party in parliament and in government was associated with a reduction in the index of about 25% on average.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Sri Lanka debt default has begun, says rating agency

Sri Lanka is about to default on its debts, two of the world's largest credit rating agencies have warned. Fitch Ratings lowered its assessment of the South Asian nation, saying "a sovereign default process has begun". S&P Global Ratings made a similar announcement and said that a default is now...
WORLD
The Independent

Cabinet ministers refuse to publicly declare offshore interests and non-dom status

Just five cabinet ministers are prepared to confirm publicly that they and their families do not benefit from the use of tax havens or non-dom status.Ministers’ financial affairs have come under scrutiny after The Independent revealed that Rishi Sunak’s wife had used non-dom status to lower her UK tax burden and documents suggested the chancellor was listed as a beneficiary of trusts held in tax havens. Health secretary Sajid Javid revealed that he had held non-dom tax status before becoming a politician.But, when questioned by The Independent, only five of the 22 members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet were willing to...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Canada's new climate plan is reckless, but a better way forward is still possible

Canada’s new climate plan is reckless. The federal government’s Emissions Reduction Plan doesn’t meet the criteria of credible net-zero emissions plans, and it lacks any vision of a future capable of inspiring Canadians to change their lives. The Emissions Reduction Plan is the first released under the Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. It aims to put Canada on track to reduce emissions by 40-45 per cent from 2005 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. It will do neither. More than 120 countries, 800 cities and 1,500 companies have made net-zero pledges. Meeting the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5...
OIL PRICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy