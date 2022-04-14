ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Josh Lowe: Sits against lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lowe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Rays ask Corey Kluber to continue his success vs. White Sox

If nothing else, the Tampa Bay Rays have one thing going for them as they head into a Saturday afternoon road game against the Chicago White Sox. On the surface, the Rays hold a big advantage in the pitching matchup. Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber has a strong history against the White Sox, and the rest of the American League Central, for that matter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jose Siri in Astros' Friday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is starting Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 13 plate appearances this season, Siri has a .455 batting average with a 1.357 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: On bench against lefty

Wendle isn't starting Saturday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Left-hander Ranger Suarez is starting for Philadelphia on Saturday, so Wendle will be out of the lineup as the Marlins exclusively start right-handed hitters. Brian Anderson will start at third base and bat sixth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 19 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .063 batting average with a .273 OPS, 2 runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Serving as opener

Feyereisen will serve as the opener Sunday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Rays use openers frequently, though this will be Feyereisen's first time in the role. He'll throw an inning or potentially two before turning the ball over to Tommy Romero.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Baz (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Baz underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late March. The Rays are evidently in no rush to bring him back, as he'll now be ineligible to pitch in the majors until early June. Whether or not he'll have a chance to be activated when first eligible is unclear. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Rays to add Javy Guerra, who was acquired in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire in Chicago's Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. Our models project McGuire for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

George Springer not in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Springer is being replaced in center field by Bradley Zimmer versus Athletics starter Paul Blackburn. In 39 plate appearances this season, Springer has a .306 batting average with a .942 OPS, 2 home...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Not in starting nine

Choi isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Even though right-hander Michael Kopech is starting for the White Sox on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the second time in the last three games. Harold Ramirez will start at first base and bat fourth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster,
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
TAMPA, FL

