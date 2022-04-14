Yankees' Aaron Judge: Smashes first homer

Lyles didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1, 11-inning win over the Yankees, giving up one run on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four. A third-inning RBI single by Giancarlo Stanton accounted for the only damage against Lyles, who exited the game after tossing 91 pitches (60 strikes). With John Means (elbow) now joining Dean Kremer (oblique) on the shelf, the Orioles will need as much length from Lyles as they can get, but the veteran right-hander's 5.23 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB through his first 10.1 innings this season don't offer much reason for optimism. He tentatively lines up to take the mound Wednesday in Oakland.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO