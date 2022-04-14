ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Won't start Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Choi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Rays ask Corey Kluber to continue his success vs. White Sox

If nothing else, the Tampa Bay Rays have one thing going for them as they head into a Saturday afternoon road game against the Chicago White Sox. On the surface, the Rays hold a big advantage in the pitching matchup. Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber has a strong history against the White Sox, and the rest of the American League Central, for that matter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez starting for Cleveland Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gimenez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. Our models project Gimenez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong leading off Thursday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is back in the leadoff spot and starting on second base for Thursday's opener. Keston Hiura is available off the bench for Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Oakland, FL
Oakland, CA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Reaches base twice

Choi went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox. Choi smacked an RBI double and came around to score during the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback. The hot-hitting lefty is now slashing .526/.640/1.000 with five extra-base hits through 25 plate appearances. He's reached base at least twice in six consecutive games.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Irvin
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Serving as opener

Feyereisen will serve as the opener Sunday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Rays use openers frequently, though this will be Feyereisen's first time in the role. He'll throw an inning or potentially two before turning the ball over to Tommy Romero.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Baz (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Baz underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late March. The Rays are evidently in no rush to bring him back, as he'll now be ineligible to pitch in the majors until early June. Whether or not he'll have a chance to be activated when first eligible is unclear. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Rays to add Javy Guerra, who was acquired in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ji Man Choi#Rays#Series Finale#Athletics#The Tampa Bay Times
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia sitting for Rays Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mejia is being replaced behind the plate by Mike Zunino versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 16 plate appearances this season, Mejia has a .333 batting average with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Removed from Saturday's game

Cooper was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies due to an elbow contusion, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cooper suffered the injury after Jon Berti collided with him in a rundown attempt. The severity of the injury is unclear, though Cooper initially stayed in the game only to later be removed. Joey Wendle entered the game at shortstop while Miguel Rojas moved to first base.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Marco Gonzales' strong outing helps Mariners bury Astros

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings and Adam Frazier had four hits and four RBIs as the Seattle Mariners won their sixth straight home opener and ninth in the past 10 seasons, defeating the Houston Astros 11-1 Friday night. Eugenio Suarez added a two-run homer in the eighth inning to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy