Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Launches first homer

In case you needed further proof that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the real deal, the Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman went full Babe Ruth Wednesday night against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in the Bronx. The second-generation big leaguer blasted three home runs to go with a double on four at-bats to lead Toronto to a 6-4 victory.
BALTIMORE -- — Aroldis Chapman's offspeed pitch was a bit high — and in a game that came down to the bullpens, it was Baltimore's unheralded group that prevailed. Chapman walked home the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Orioles a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Baltimore's bullpen was flawless, allowing just one batter to reach base in 5 2/3 innings — and even that hit was the result of an official scoring quirk.
Being a radio broadcaster is not always easy. In baseball, when the ball is soaring in the air, it can be difficult to determine where the ball is going to land -- even for veteran broadcasters like John Sterling. On Wednesday, during the New York Yankees' game against the Toronto...
The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series on Friday night at Oriole Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. YES will televise the game. The Yankees’ lineup excludes right fielder Aaron Judge, who is being rested for the first time this season. The starting...
After six games, the New York Yankees currently host a 3–2 overall record, dropping the second game of a three-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. With ace Gerrit Cole getting the start, the expectation was he would turn things around after a tough first outing against the Red Sox on opening day. However, Cole gave up two home runs to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., giving up three runs total over 5.2 innings. Cole indicated that Vlad was simply playing on another level, tipping his hat to one of the better performances he’s seen in the batter’s box.
Luis Severino pitched five effective innings and struck out slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times as the host New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Thursday to earn a split of a four-game series. Severino (1-0) allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six for his...
The New York Yankees made a change at catcher on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, sitting Kyle Higashioka for the first time this season. After trading Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a package of players, the Bombers handed the reins to Higashioka, knowing he would provide stellar defensive play.
Kenley Jansen got an easy save in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but his appearance still had some rockiness to it. Jansen was prevented from taking a full amount of warmup pitches prior to pitching the bottom of the ninth. Umpire Bill Miller allowed Jansen three warmup pitches before stepping in to force the inning to begin.
The first two series of the Yankees’ 2022 season are in the book, and the team’s gotten off to a bit of a middling start. After taking the first two games of the season, they immediately dropped back to .500 in the next two. However, while all games count the same in the standings, seven games is still too early to make any real judgements. There’s plenty of chances to rack up some wins, including a series starting tonight.
Yankees ‘ Nestor Cortes has taken baseball by storm, and this season he is already off to a fast start. In Nestor’s debut showing against the Blue Jays, he made an extremely talented and righty-heavy lineup wither away. Now Nestor isn’t the prototypical “ace” that many flock to, unlike the ones that throw 100+ or have a sinker that dances around the plate; Nestor relies on his command of the strike zone and his delivery to throw off the hitter.
Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning following a rain delay and the visiting New York Yankees rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Yankees put together a four-run fifth following a 49-minute delay. Donaldson, who grounded...
Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
Entering the offseason, the biggest question facing the Houston Astros was what they would do with the shortstop position. We know now that the Astros didn't re-sign Carlos Correa, who departed through free agency with the third-most appearances at shortstop in franchise history. They didn't sign Trevor Story or Javier Báez, or trade for anyone of note, either. The Astros instead signed Niko Goodrum, a non-tender victim in Detroit, to serve as an insurance policy in case top prospect Jeremy Peña proved to be unfit for the job in spring following an injury-shortened 2021.
Lyles didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1, 11-inning win over the Yankees, giving up one run on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four. A third-inning RBI single by Giancarlo Stanton accounted for the only damage against Lyles, who exited the game after tossing 91 pitches (60 strikes). With John Means (elbow) now joining Dean Kremer (oblique) on the shelf, the Orioles will need as much length from Lyles as they can get, but the veteran right-hander's 5.23 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB through his first 10.1 innings this season don't offer much reason for optimism. He tentatively lines up to take the mound Wednesday in Oakland.
Krehbiel (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday over the Yankees. Krehbiel pitched the 11th inning and performed well. In the bottom of the frame, Ramon Urias drew a bases-loaded walk to secure the win for the Orioles. With just three hits and a walk allowed across five scoreless innings this season, Krehbiel is making a case for more high-leverage work. The Orioles' bullpen has few set roles, so the 29-year-old could easily play his way into the closer conversation if he continues to pitch well.
Schmidt (0-2) took the loss against Baltimore on Friday, allowing an unearned run over 1.1 innings while walking three. Schmidt took the mound in the 10th inning and succeeded in keeping Baltimore off the board, but the Yankees were unable to produce any runs in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander returned in the 11th and issued back-to-back one-out walks to load the bases before being relieved by Aroldis Chapman. Chapman got Cedric Mullins to strike out but then walked in the winning run. Schmidt has been charged with a loss in each of his two appearances this season, though he has given up only one earned run over four total innings of work.
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
