ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Clubs third homer of season

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a single, a walk and a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suzuki extends hit streak to 6, Cubs down Bryant, Rox

DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs cooled off Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, winning 5-2 on Thursday night. Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland (0-2). Bryant went 2 for 5 and lost a third hit due to Yonathan Daza's baserunning gaffe as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson batting eighth for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hampson will start at second base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. The Rockies implied team total of 5.12 runs is...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras catching for Cubs on Friday

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Contreras will catch for right-hander Marcus Stroman and bat third versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies on Friday. Yan Gomes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 11.9 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega leading off for Cubs on Friday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ortega will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Clint Frazier will return to the bench. numberFire's models project Ortega for 13.6 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steven Matz pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night. Paul DeJong hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth and Corey Dickerson singled home an insurance run...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Tallies two hits Saturday

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. The triple was the first of the season for Heyward, who is off to a strong start with a .333 average and .844 OPS through six games. The veteran outfielder batted just .214 in 2021 with a .627 OPS, both of which were career worsts. He might slow down from his current pace, but any kind of bounceback in 2022 would be welcome.
CHICAGO, IL
Panhandle Post

Trejo's blast sends Rockies to win over Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team. Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Mark Leiter: Tagged for seven runs

Leiter (0-1) allowed seven runs on five hits across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies. He walked four and struck out four. Leiter was too hittable to succeed at Coors Field, and the walks didn't help the cause either. The big blow was a C.J. Cron two-run home run in the third inning, which came after two free passes in the frame. Leiter was making his first MLB appearance since 2018, so it was probably wise to temper expectations, especially in such a notorious hitter's park. The 31-year-old may stick in the rotation, however, with Wade Miley (elbow) and Alec Mills (back) both out. Leiter may also shift into a long-relief role moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Clubbed#The Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Reuters

Miles Mikolas pitches Cardinals past Brewers

EditorsNote: Corrected spelling of Arenado’s first name in 5th graf. Miles Mikolas took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals jumped on Freddy Peralta early, pounding out a 10-1 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Mikolas (1-0) allowed only a single and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Removed from Saturday's game

Cooper was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies due to an elbow contusion, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cooper suffered the injury after Jon Berti collided with him in a rundown attempt. The severity of the injury is unclear, though Cooper initially stayed in the game only to later be removed. Joey Wendle entered the game at shortstop while Miguel Rojas moved to first base.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivas is being replaced at first base Frank Schwindel versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 4 plate appearances this season, Rivas has a .500 batting average with a 1.000 OPS, 1 run and 1...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Matt Olson: Clubs second homer

Olson went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Padres. He took Nick Martinez deep in the fifth inning, Olson's second homer of the season. The first baseman has five multi-hit performances through his first 10 games with Atlanta and has an 11:8 BB:K, resulting in a .412/.556/.676 slash line, but Olson curiously isn't driving in many runs -- his only RBI so far have come on his two solo shots.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster,
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy