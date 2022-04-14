Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Clubs third homer of season

Leiter (0-1) allowed seven runs on five hits across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies. He walked four and struck out four. Leiter was too hittable to succeed at Coors Field, and the walks didn't help the cause either. The big blow was a C.J. Cron two-run home run in the third inning, which came after two free passes in the frame. Leiter was making his first MLB appearance since 2018, so it was probably wise to temper expectations, especially in such a notorious hitter's park. The 31-year-old may stick in the rotation, however, with Wade Miley (elbow) and Alec Mills (back) both out. Leiter may also shift into a long-relief role moving forward.

