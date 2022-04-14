ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Taylor Walls: Picks up start versus lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Walls will start at third base and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Athletics, Marc...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Rays ask Corey Kluber to continue his success vs. White Sox

If nothing else, the Tampa Bay Rays have one thing going for them as they head into a Saturday afternoon road game against the Chicago White Sox. On the surface, the Rays hold a big advantage in the pitching matchup. Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber has a strong history against the White Sox, and the rest of the American League Central, for that matter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Oakland, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Irvin
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Serving as opener

Feyereisen will serve as the opener Sunday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Rays use openers frequently, though this will be Feyereisen's first time in the role. He'll throw an inning or potentially two before turning the ball over to Tommy Romero.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Not in starting nine

Choi isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Even though right-hander Michael Kopech is starting for the White Sox on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the second time in the last three games. Harold Ramirez will start at first base and bat fourth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Baz (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Baz underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late March. The Rays are evidently in no rush to bring him back, as he'll now be ineligible to pitch in the majors until early June. Whether or not he'll have a chance to be activated when first eligible is unclear. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Rays to add Javy Guerra, who was acquired in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Athletics#The Tampa Bay Times#Walls
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Removed from Saturday's game

Cooper was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies due to an elbow contusion, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cooper suffered the injury after Jon Berti collided with him in a rundown attempt. The severity of the injury is unclear, though Cooper initially stayed in the game only to later be removed. Joey Wendle entered the game at shortstop while Miguel Rojas moved to first base.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster,
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Notches save No. 4

Bard picked up the save during Saturday's 9-6 win against the Cubs, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning. Bard allowed a two-out single before striking out Willson Contreras to nail down his second save in as many nights. The outings haven't been as dominant since he struck out the side in his first appearance, but the 36-year-old has yet to err, with a save or win in all five appearances for the up-start Rockies.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy