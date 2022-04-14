ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth mayor reflects on first year in office

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXh2L_0f9CybVz00

When Mattie Parker was sworn in as Fort Worth mayor in June, she became the youngest leader of a large city in the United States.

Now one year into office, Parker, 38, is helping prepare the city for the murder trial of Aaron Dean, who is accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019.

"We feel like we're prepared as best possible to lead Fort Worth through a difficult time period," Parker said. "But also, importantly, be an example for the rest of the country of what it looks like to get through and survive and come out better after such a tragic event of losing Atatiana Jefferson to a tragedy in her home."

Parker noted she could only answer questions about the city's preparations for the trial and not the trial itself because she'd been subpoenaed. She served as chief of staff for former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price at the time of the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqmRG_0f9CybVz00
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. Photo credit NBC 5 News

On the business front, there has been uncertainty in Sundance Square between tenants and management over the last several years, leading to a shaky future for an iconic part of the city.

"I cannot and should not control the practices of private businesses," Parker said. "But it doesn't mean that I'm not facilitating conversations and attempting to encourage a spirit of cooperation that I think is lacking right now."

And next month, the city will hold a bond election on May 7. One of the proposals voters are being asked to approve is $15 million for "open space conservation."

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel 25

Watch: Fort Worth’s Republican mayor criticizes GOP, pushes for Medicaid expansion and defends trans kids

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, the only Republican helming one of Texas’ largest five cities, criticized the current state of the GOP and its intraparty battles Wednesday. “I could not run in a Republican primary because I just couldn't look myself in the mirror and do it,” Parker said during an event with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Parker, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Police implement new violent crime plan

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is continuing to work to reduce crime happening across the city, with a focus on getting drugs and guns off of the streets. In many crime-ridden areas, criminals are hiding behind certain businesses. On Monday afternoon, WFAA saw Fort Worth...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Price
CW33

Texas has 9 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

DALLAS (STACKER) — For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy