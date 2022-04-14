Fort Worth mayor reflects on first year in office

When Mattie Parker was sworn in as Fort Worth mayor in June, she became the youngest leader of a large city in the United States.

Now one year into office, Parker, 38, is helping prepare the city for the murder trial of Aaron Dean, who is accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019.

"We feel like we're prepared as best possible to lead Fort Worth through a difficult time period," Parker said. "But also, importantly, be an example for the rest of the country of what it looks like to get through and survive and come out better after such a tragic event of losing Atatiana Jefferson to a tragedy in her home."

Parker noted she could only answer questions about the city's preparations for the trial and not the trial itself because she'd been subpoenaed. She served as chief of staff for former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price at the time of the shooting.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. Photo credit NBC 5 News

On the business front, there has been uncertainty in Sundance Square between tenants and management over the last several years, leading to a shaky future for an iconic part of the city.

"I cannot and should not control the practices of private businesses," Parker said. "But it doesn't mean that I'm not facilitating conversations and attempting to encourage a spirit of cooperation that I think is lacking right now."

And next month, the city will hold a bond election on May 7. One of the proposals voters are being asked to approve is $15 million for "open space conservation."