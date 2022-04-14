Business: Amazon intros fuel fee for some sellers

Amazon has informed its third-party sellers it will soon implement a 5% "fuel and inflation" surcharge on top of existing Fulfillment by Amazon fees, saying the move was in lieu of making a permanent fee increase.

While fuel surcharges are common for shipping firms, this is the first time Amazon has added such a fee amid the persistence of soaring inflation driven by high gas prices. Amazon said the new surcharge will be implemented on April 28.

Nearly two years have passed since West Texas Intermediate oil settled below zero dollars a barrel. But the shock from the one-day plunge lives on, even as prices recovered to a year-to-date peak above $130 a barrel—the highest in nearly 14 years. Analysts expect prices to mostly hold above the $100 mark, with the market unlikely to get much help from oil producers who are concerned about another potentially significant decline in prices.

They also don’t want to be stuck with too much supply in the event of a drop in demand.