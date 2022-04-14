ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HonorAir Knoxville flight delayed over COVID-19 concerns

By Gregory Raucoules
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville nonprofit that flies local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit monuments honoring American servicemembers announced they have delayed an upcoming flight over concerns about COVID-19.

HonorAir Knoxville, a nonprofit that flies local veterans to our nation’s capital so that they can visit monuments that honor American servicemembers, announced Monday they will delay Flight 30, an all-female flight scheduled for April 15, until October 7.

“It is our goal at HonorAir Knoxville to always have the safety of our veterans, volunteers and staff as our first priority. With that in mind, we have made the decision to delay the April 15 HonorAir-Knoxville flight to October 7, 2020,” HonorAir Knoxville said in a statement.

Contact Flight Coordinator Jim Cundall by email to jimcundall@honorairknoxville.com or by phone at 865-588-9405 or 865-719-8868 by March 31 to let him know if you are able to join participate in the on October 7 flight.

HonorAir has been in operation for over a decade, taking nearly 4,000 East Tennessee veterans to Washington D.C. over the course of 29 flights.

