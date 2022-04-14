ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

National Cherry Blossom Festival artist previews Petalpalooza

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 2 days ago

13WMAZ

Cherry Blossom Festival Parade makes Macon pink

MACON, Ga. — As the Cherry Blossom Festival continues, downtown Macon overflowed with folks waiting to see floats and other entertainment during the Cherry Blossom Parade. The hourlong parade went from 3-4 p.m. Sunday and folks saw everything from marching bands to cheerleaders and even Cherry, the neon pink poodle!
MACON, GA
WJLA

Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge lights up in pink for cherry blossom festival

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge arches lit up in pink Monday to celebrate the start of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the annual festival kicked off Sunday and organizers have several events lined up -- Among the highlights include a kite festival this coming Saturday, a parade on April 9 and a “Petalpalooza” event with fireworks on April 17.
WASHINGTON, DC
13WMAZ

Last weekend to enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Ga. — You have two more days to head out to the Cherry Blossom Festival. Not to worry -- there is still a lot of fun going on. Jarvis Odum traveled all the way from East Dublin to check out the festival for the very first time. "I...
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Spring is here and it's time for the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival

CONYERS — The return of spring means it’s time for the 41st annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival will take place two days this weekend at the Georgia International Horse Park — March 26 and 27. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The...
CONYERS, GA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo Cherry Blossom Festival returns March 27

TUPELO • Japanese culture in North Mississippi will bloom once again next Sunday. After a pandemic-forced two-year hiatus, the Cherry Blossom Festival will return to Tupelo on Sunday, March 27. Residents can gather in Ballard Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy cultural activities, demonstrations, food, and potentially see the bloom of the cherry blossom trees planted throughout the park.
TUPELO, MS
Time Out New York

Cherry blossoms are officially blooming in NYC!

Our most favorite time of the year is officially here: cherry blossom season!. An unofficial indicator of the start of spring, the beautiful pink trees have already started blooming around Central Park (on the west side of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir) and at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Make sure to stop by both destinations but also check out our list of best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC this spring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washingtonian.com

18 Ways to Celebrate the Cherry Blossoms

Spring is really here, folks—the National Cherry Blossom Festival officially kicks off with its opening ceremony this Sunday evening, and peak bloom is predicted to start on Tuesday. Here are 18 events and activities, from muddy river cleanups to fancy dinner parties, celebrating the District’s beloved springtime flowers.
FESTIVAL
9&10 News

National Cherry Festival Announces Exciting Country Concert

Another exciting musical act is coming to the National Cherry Festival this summer. On Monday, Executive Director Kat Paye announced that Dwight Yoakam will be performing with opener Home Free!. Dwight Yoakam is a 21-time Grammy nominated artist and has 12 gold albums. Home Free is an all-vocal country music...
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrillist

PBR Is Hiding Easter Kegs in Cities Around the U.S.

There are a lot of traditions observed around Easter. The most important is the Easter egg hunt. (Even the President has to have one every year.) If you, an adult human, are too embarrassed to run around the yard looking for colorful eggs full of M&Ms, you may not have to get completely frozen out of the tradition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

‘The Energy Here Is Fantastic’: Boston Marathon Runners Enjoy B.A.A.’s Fan Fest Ahead Of Main Event

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon has brought thousands of visitors to Boston this weekend, and the result has been a festival-like feeling around the city. “I am so excited. The energy here is fantastic, and I am stoked,” said Boston Marathon runner Shelly Ervin. On Saturday, the B.A.A. held its Fan Fest and it did not disappoint. The event had everything, including live music, energy drinks, games, ice sculptures, and live panelists on stage sharing their marathon memories. Olympian Molly Seidel took time to run a few warm-up up laps with fans. This will be her first Boston Marathon experience, and she is ready...
BOSTON, MA

