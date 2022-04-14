National Cherry Blossom Festival artist previews Petalpalooza

Our most favorite time of the year is officially here: cherry blossom season!. An unofficial indicator of the start of spring, the beautiful pink trees have already started blooming around Central Park (on the west side of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir) and at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Make sure to stop by both destinations but also check out our list of best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC this spring.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO