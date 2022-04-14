National Cherry Blossom Festival artist previews Petalpalooza

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon has brought thousands of visitors to Boston this weekend, and the result has been a festival-like feeling around the city.
“I am so excited. The energy here is fantastic, and I am stoked,” said Boston Marathon runner Shelly Ervin.
On Saturday, the B.A.A. held its Fan Fest and it did not disappoint.
The event had everything, including live music, energy drinks, games, ice sculptures, and live panelists on stage sharing their marathon memories.
Olympian Molly Seidel took time to run a few warm-up up laps with fans.
This will be her first Boston Marathon experience, and she is ready...
