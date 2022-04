Tacomania was one of the first places I ever went to when I moved to Shreveport-Bossier. Tacomania is in the business of making some of my favorite authentic Mexican food. The chips and salsa are enough to keep you going back. If you're adventurous and love spicy they have a cool setup where you can walk up and pick out a unique spicy salsa from a salsa bar. If you are a lover of good queso, the queso there is phenomenal with slivers of roasted jalapeños and fresh diced tomatoes on top of it.

