Lions hold pre-draft visit with Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell

A day after signing free agent safety DeShon Elliott, the Detroit Lions are getting a longer look at another safety who could possibly help the team in the 2022 NFL draft. Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is the next in line for the Lions’ allotment of 30 pre-draft visits.

Per Chris Burke of The Athletic, Turner-Yell will visit Lions team headquarters in Allen Park on his official pre-draft visit on Thursday.

Turner-Yell is a speedy, versatile safety who started for the Sooners for three seasons and shows range and some pop behind his pads. The 5-11, 200-pounder was also an Academic All-Conference player. He is generally projected as a Day 3 pick.