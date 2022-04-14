ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The NFL's big push for Olympic flag football

By Jeff Tracy
 2 days ago
The NFL is pushing for flag football to be included in the Olympics as early as 2028 in Los Angeles. Why it matters: The NFL wants to attract 50 million new international fans over the next 10 years, and the growth of flag football is critical to accomplishing that...

Axios Denver

Hot Home: Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills listing for $25 million

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick Worked Out With 2 More NFL Players This Week

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to pursue a potential comeback. This week, the former second-round pick worked out with a pair of current NFL players at the House of Athlete facility in Florida. Kaepernick shared a video on Twitter of him throwing passes to free-agent wideout Jarvis Landry and...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL WR Appears To Want His Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AthlonSports.com

USFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The reinvented USFL will make its debut this weekend, which means another new professional league will try its hand to fill an NFL-sized hole during the spring. While there are similarities to the AAF (Alliance of American Football) and XFL, the two most recent leagues that launched, the hope is that USFL will do what they could not – make it through one full season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Axios

Spring football's back with the rebooted USFL

A great American tradition returns Saturday as yet another spring football league attempts to carve out the part of the calendar not already dominated by the NFL. Driving the news: The rebooted USFL kicks off tomorrow with a historic simulcast on Fox and NBC (7:30pm ET) — the first scheduled sports event to air on competing broadcast networks since Super Bowl I in 1967.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Daily Mail

Tom Brady expands his empire by announcing new golf line that he calls a 'natural extension of my life beyond the football field' after his about-face on NFL retirement

All-time great NFL quarterback Tom Brady continues to make an effort to extend his talents to business with the launch of a new golf clothing line. Brady, 44, calls the next generation golf collection a 'natural extension of my life beyond the football field.'. 'The golf collection with BRADY™ is...
NFL
Popculture

USFL: Everything to Know About New Pro Football League

The NFL season is five months away, but football returns this weekend. The United States Football League makes its debut on Saturday, and it's a new professional football league that features eight teams. This league is not associated with the old USFL that played during the 1980s but owns the old USFL trademarks. The games will air on multiple channels but Fox is and media partner and one of the owners of the league.
NFL
