Head coach Eric Musselman has wasted no time filling spots left by several key contributors to the success of the 2021-22 season by signing four players from the Transfer Portal, in addition to five of the best high school players from around the nation. One of those transfers is among the nation’s best, says 247sports. Trevon Brazile, who transferred to Arkansas from Missouri following his freshman season on March 30, is ranked No. 2 of the Top 10 best players to commit (so far) list from 247sports. In the piece written by Eric Bossi, Brazile is described as a player that was relatively...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO