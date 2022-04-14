ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local animal shelters offering discounts and waivers amid overpopulation

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Local animal shelters are offering discounts and waivers to encourage pet adoption amid overpopulation issues in the area.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is offering a variety of programs to the public including the "Big Dogs = Big Love" promotion through the end of April. This means, and all dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted for $40 dollars.

They are also officering on-the-spot foster training for new foster volunteers.

Chicago Animal Care and Control is waiving all dog adoption fees through April 17.

One Tail at a Time is reducing adoption fees by 50% on Saturday, April 23.

South Suburban Humane Society is reducing adoption fees by 50% for all animals who are 6 months and older as part of the Tour for Life with North Shore Animal League through Saturday, April 16.

