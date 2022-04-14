ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

HBO Max’s ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ is Peak Comfort Viewing

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikPuT_0f9Culuj00

The Great British Baking Show might have kicked off an era of cozy, crafty, reality competition TV, but HBO Max’s The Great Pottery Throw Down has perfected the game. Its revolving door of hosts are all rooting for the players, the contestants are still delightfully twee, and its main judge is known to sob happy tears when someone does well. So it’s good news that The Great Pottery Throw Down Season 5 just premiered in its entirety on HBO Max. This season has a Ted Lasso favorite subbing in as presenter, a Colin Bridgerton lookalike, and tea sets galore. The Great Pottery Throw Down is the epitome of a cozy, comfort watch. Meaning, it’s something we all need in our lives right now.

The Great Pottery Throw Down first aired in the UK on BBC Two in November 2015. It was the brainchild of Love Productions, the same masterminds behind The Great British Bake Off (as it’s known outside of the USA and Canada). In 2020, the show’s first three seasons premiered on HBO Max, with Seasons 4 and 5 streaming on the service after their runs on Channel 4.

The format of The Great Pottery Throw Down is quite similar to its dessert-focused cousin. About 10-12 amateur potters are tasked with “throwing” one massive make per episode. While the clay-based masterpieces dry out in preparation for glazing and then firing, the potters are asked to do a quick throwing challenge to test their technique. They are judged by two experts on their final makes and the results of their “Spot Test” challenge. Friendships are made, disasters strike, and jokes rooted in sexual innuendo abound. It’s lovely.

So far, I’ve managed to binge through about half of the new season of The Great Pottery Throw Down and it may be my favorite to date. Ted Lasso stand out Ellie Taylor (aka Sassy to Rebecca’s Stinky) is subbing in as presenter for Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney, and folks, she’s good. Maybe I’m just traumatized after watching season after season of Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas terrorize the GBBS bakers, but Taylor’s approach to the gig is perfect. She mocks herself, teases the judges, and roots for the potters every step of the way. She not only encourages them to keep going through devastating set backs, but rather than mess about with the callouts, she helpfully reminds potters to hurry to the drying room. (She may even elongate the final ten seconds a few times to help out!) Oh, and her wardrobe is to die for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewu2v_0f9Culuj00
Photo: HBO Max

The current Great Pottery Throw Down judges also feel like a happy reprieve from the ego-fueled snark of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Handsome ceramics expert Richard Miller has a gentle touch explaining the technical challenges each potter confronts while O.G. host Keith Brymer Jones is famous for bursting into tears over the best offerings. Unlike Paul Hollywood who strategically ekes out “handshakes,” Brymer Jones’s emotional response is pure and true. He just loves pottery — and the potters –– so darn much! Rounding out the team is pottery princess, Rose, who is in charge of the kilns (a gig Richard Miller originally started out in).

Why Can’t I Stream 'The Great British Sewing Bee' in the United States?

'The Great Pottery Throw Down' Hits the Same Sweet Notes as 'The Great British Baking Show'

The icing on the cake — or glaze on the pot — is, of course, the bakers. You’ll find yourself entranced by Lucinda, a native of Picklesford (did I get that right?) with scarlet dyed bangs, and Anna, a sweet, brilliant potter from the farms of Northern Ireland. There’s handsome Welsh boy Cellan and super creative student AJ. There’s even a contestant who builds props for Doctor Who for a living. Meaning, he’s made all the contemporary sonic screwdrivers! They are all so charming and sweet and talented and British, in the best sense of the word.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is a perfect comfort watch. It’s full of kindness and creativity, but most of all, the show practices a gentle approach to life. One where it’s okay to chuck mistakes in the bin and to sob over simple beauty.

The Great Pottery Thrown Down Season 5 is now streaming on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
E! News

The Final Episodes of Grace and Frankie Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

Oh, for the love of f––k. Do we really have to say goodbye?. Grace and Frankie will be back on our small screens soon, and for the last time. On March 22, Netflix announced that season seven, part two of the series will premiere on April 29. It will mark the final episodes of the Jane Fonda– and Lily Tomlin-led series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Taylor
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
Noel Fielding
Person
Prue Leith
Person
Paul Hollywood
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottery#Bbc Two#Love Productions#Channel 4
Hello Magazine

Why is Grace and Frankie ending after season seven?

Grace and Frankie fans were delighted recently when Netflix revealed that new episodes of the comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be landing on screens very soon. However, it's a bittersweet moment for fans as the episodes mark the final chapter for Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein. But why does the endearing comedy-drama have to be cancelled at all? Find out the reasons why the Netflix show is coming to an end...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Movies to Watch on Hulu Now

Only three movies are new to Hulu this week, but fans of the National Lampoon should appreciate the documentary about that humor publication's history. Here's a look at the movies coming to Hulu this week, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to watch this...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

April is almost here and Amazon's Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there's likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

What Amazon Buying MGM Means for Prime Video

Amazon has finally grabbed Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), with the deal managing to dodge a blockade by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For $8.45 billion, Amazon is getting its hands on the entire MGM catalog, which is quite impressive. Furthermore, MGM will be part of Amazon's future content creation endeavors. Why Did...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Richard Hammond moves to Channel 4 with new show ‘Crazy Contraptions’

Richard Hammond has announced he will host a new show with Channel 4 called Crazy Contraptions.It will be the former Top Gear host’s first programme with the broadcaster, following his previous work for the BBC, Sky, ITV and others.Crazy Contraptions will feature engineering enthusiasts from around the UK competing to create the best chain-reaction machines from everyday objects.Hammond said the idea for the show came from his own attempt at making a chain-reaction machine during lockdown. He said that his “failed attempt made me appreciate the talent, creativity and determination shown by our teams.”“I’m convinced the series will be...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

More People Need to Watch This Sci-Fi Masterpiece on Prime Video

Before I start gushing about The Expanse and telling you all the reasons you absolutely should watch it, here's a laundry list of things that are decidedly not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Comments on Prequel Series

Game of Thrones' first spinoff series, the prequel House of the Dragon, is on its way, and there's a "pretty good" chance it will continue past its first season. Following the example of Game of Thrones' co-creator, Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill has made clear that he has nothing to do with the new show, though he wishes them all the best. "Oh, yeah. But no, that's their own thing," Hill tells Radio Times, "and I hope they have half as good a time on it as me. But I have no envy. Nothing but support and admiration for them. I hope they have had as good a time as we did."
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

HBO Max Adds a Shuffle Button — but It’s Not Like the One on Netflix

In the mood to watch “South Park” or “Friends” — but you just want to see a random episode? HBO Max now has you covered. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max this week introduced a new “shuffle” button, a highly requested feature that gives users the option to play back a random episode of a curated selection of series on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy