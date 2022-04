If you're not on TikTok for the dances, cute kittens, or the satisfying cleaning videos, you have to go for the beauty tips. We've been seeing a resurgence for Clinique's Black Honey lipstick and Dior's Lip Oil, but if you've been online at all recently, you should've seen that their latest target is the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Think of it like a sheer highlighter and a primer had a baby: It'll make your skin glow like you just got a facial, without looking too glittery or fake. For the moment, it's still available to buy–if you have $44 laying around.

MAKEUP ・ 25 DAYS AGO