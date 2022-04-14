ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Bald eagles get new nest after theirs was destroyed

By Bradley Swank
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTLth_0f9CtXTE00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday.

There wasn’t much left of it after it fell to the ground. One bird was unhurt. A second bird safely made it to the ground – and it’s being cared for at the raptor center in Decatur. The third eagle broke both wings after falling and is being treated at U of I’s animal clinic.

The raptor center built a new nest for the birds. They said they build nests all the time, but they’ve never made one for a bald eagle.

Raptor Center Program Director Jacques Nuzzo said, “We’ve done it with gray horned owls we’ve done it with barred owls and red tail hawks. This would be the first time we’ve done it with an eagle. I know other people have done it and it works so we had to build a temporary nest, but there are no plans for temporary bald eagle nests so we had to invent it as we went along.”

The nest they made is 6-feet in diameter which is about the size of a starter nest for a bald eagle. Nuzzo said the nest that fell was probably close to 8-feet long. The new nest will go up on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Bald eagle dies after Meramec River rescue

Avian flu can infect a bird's intestines and respiratory tract and can be passed through feces, nasal secretions, and saliva. The virus can also be spread when animals come into contact with surfaces contaminated by infected birds.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Lifestyle
Decatur, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Portland Tribune

Family rescues a wounded bald eagle

Rehab experts said the raptor could not survive injury, infection, and malnutrition. A family visiting from California headed east out of Madras, Friday, March 11. On Hay Creek Road they noticed a bald eagle perched on a fence post. They stopped to take it in. "I mean it's the national...
MADRAS, OR
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagles#Nests#Wcia#Raptor Center Program#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy