ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Slated to start Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Campbell is expected to get the starting nod against the Capitals at home Thursday, David Alter of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Senators to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (48-20-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (28-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Ottawa. He's fourth in the league with 101 points, scoring 58 goals and totaling 43 assists. The Senators are 10-11-2 against Atlantic teams. Ottawa...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#The Hockey News#Islanders
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Matthews vs. Ovechkin & Upcoming Playoffs

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews vs. Alex Ovechkin. I’ll wonder why teams simply seem to not show up some nights, and I’ll look at the upcoming playoffs and wonder whether the Maple Leafs should rest their top players even if they’re going for record-breaking seasons.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Matthews, Muzzin, Rubins, Kallgren & Kase

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs begin the first game of a back-to-back against the Ottawa Senators before they return to play the New York Islanders on Sunday night. It will be a full weekend of hockey, with the team starting two different goalies and Auston Matthews taking another crack at the 60-goal mark for the season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-3 Win Over the Capitals

It was as if the Toronto Maple Leafs were a completely different team than the one who lost to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Last night the entire team showed up, and played with pace and energy from the very beginning of the game. The result was that they put a beating on a Washington Capitals team that was led by the great Alex Ovechkin and came into the game on a four-game winning streak.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Islanders remember late franchise legend Mike Bossy

A moment of silence in Bossy’s memory was observed before the Islanders topped Montreal in a shutout effort. The New York Islanders announced the passing of franchise legend Mike Bossy on Friday at the age of 65. Bossy, one of the most renowned names in Islander history, had been battling lung cancer, previously diagnosed in October 2021.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
ESPN

Mike Bossy, four-time Stanley Cup champion with New York Islanders, dies at 65

Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died. He was 65. The Islanders and TVA Sports, the French-language network in Canada where he worked as a hockey analyst, confirmed Bossy died Thursday night. A team spokesperson said Bossy was in his native Montreal, where the Islanders will play Friday night against the Canadiens.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Commentary: Tavares, Campbell, Liljegren, Muzzin & Kerfoot

Looking back at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ game against the Washington Capitals, a number of players stood out for the team. In this post, we’ll take a look at who these players are and comment on their play. Comment One: John Tavares Might Break His Career-Best Assist Season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Bluelines: Matthews goes for 60 against Ottawa

Leafs to win (-261) There isn’t much value to be had in picking the Leafs to win outright unless you’re including it as part of a parlay but picking the Senators at +210 is good value if you believe the Leafs will have another lackluster showing against a lesser opponent.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Player Moves Before Senators Game Tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs take a quick trip to Ottawa to play the Senators tonight. Coming into the game, the Senators have a record of 28-40-6, but they did the Maple Leafs a big favor by beating the Boston Bruins on Thursday night by a score of 3-2. All three...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy