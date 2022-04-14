ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis, Qualcomm Partner To Power Vehicle Platforms With Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

By Anusuya Lahiri
Cover picture for the articleStellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) forged a multi-year technology collaboration. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. The alliance will help Stellantis merge all software...

